Rhumbline Advisers Raises Stake in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 61,137 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,571 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.12% of Ormat Technologies worth $4,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ORA. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ormat Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,383 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 57.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,946 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 130.0% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,300 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ormat Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.76% of the company’s stock.

In other Ormat Technologies news, Director Ravit Barniv sold 5,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total value of $422,378.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $477,785. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David Granot sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total value of $530,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,861 shares in the company, valued at $626,472.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,712 shares of company stock worth $2,582,976 over the last three months. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ORA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Ormat Technologies from $67.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Cowen lowered Ormat Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. ValuEngine lowered Ormat Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Ormat Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Ormat Technologies from $59.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ormat Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.40.

Ormat Technologies stock opened at $76.87 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $74.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 36.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.49. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $49.70 and a one year high of $79.18.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The energy company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $170.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.11 million. Ormat Technologies had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 11.98%. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Ormat Technologies, Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guatemala, New Zealand, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Other. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity.

