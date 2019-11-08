Rhumbline Advisers Raises Stake in Pra Group Inc (NASDAQ:PRAA)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Pra Group Inc (NASDAQ:PRAA) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 146,847 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,616 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.32% of Pra Group worth $4,962,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Pra Group by 279.9% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 927 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its position in Pra Group by 32.9% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Pra Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Pra Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Pra Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $214,000.

Get Pra Group alerts:

Pra Group stock opened at $35.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Pra Group Inc has a 12 month low of $22.62 and a 12 month high of $35.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 26.61 and a beta of 1.56.

Pra Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. Pra Group had a return on equity of 5.16% and a net margin of 6.11%. The business had revenue of $252.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pra Group Inc will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on PRAA. BidaskClub lowered Pra Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine lowered Pra Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Buckingham Research upped their price objective on Pra Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Pra Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

In other Pra Group news, EVP Christopher B. Graves sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.06, for a total value of $87,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,600,750.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

About Pra Group

PRA Group, Inc, a financial and business services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans in the Americas and Europe. It is involved in the acquisition of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit grantors, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

Featured Story: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pra Group Inc (NASDAQ:PRAA).

Receive News & Ratings for Pra Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pra Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.