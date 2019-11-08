Richard D. /Co/ Smith Sells 20,000 Shares of Allied Motion Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT) Stock

Allied Motion Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT) Director Richard D. /Co/ Smith sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.67, for a total transaction of $813,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,744.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Richard D. /Co/ Smith also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 13th, Richard D. /Co/ Smith sold 300 shares of Allied Motion Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.85, for a total transaction of $11,955.00.

AMOT opened at $45.60 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.32 and a 200-day moving average of $36.42. The company has a market capitalization of $443.32 million, a P/E ratio of 25.66, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.52. Allied Motion Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.98 and a 1-year high of $52.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.49.

Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $96.63 million during the quarter. Allied Motion Technologies had a net margin of 4.53% and a return on equity of 15.67%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Allied Motion Technologies, Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 13th. Allied Motion Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 7.06%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Allied Motion Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Allied Motion Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. Wilen Investment Management CORP. bought a new stake in shares of Allied Motion Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Allied Motion Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $280,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 7,958 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 1,615 shares during the last quarter. 49.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMOT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allied Motion Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of Allied Motion Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Dougherty & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Allied Motion Technologies in a research report on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Allied Motion Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

Allied Motion Technologies Company Profile

Allied Motion Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells precision and specialty motion control components and systems that are used in a range of industries worldwide. It provides automotive brushless (BL) DC motors, power steering solutions, and special purpose motors; fractional horsepower permanent magnet DC and BLDC motors serving a range of original equipment applications; and high performance BLDC motors, including servo motors, frameless motors, torque motors, slot less motors, high resolution encoders, and motor/encoder assemblies.

