Rio Tinto (LON:RIO) PT Raised to GBX 4,900

Rio Tinto (LON:RIO) had its price objective lifted by Goldman Sachs Group from GBX 4,800 ($62.72) to GBX 4,900 ($64.03) in a report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on RIO. Liberum Capital cut shares of Rio Tinto to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 4,700 ($61.41) price target (down from GBX 5,500 ($71.87)) on shares of Rio Tinto in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley set a GBX 4,600 ($60.11) price target on shares of Rio Tinto and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Barclays set a GBX 3,700 ($48.35) price target on shares of Rio Tinto and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Independent Research reduced their price target on shares of Rio Tinto from GBX 4,500 ($58.80) to GBX 4,300 ($56.19) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 4,405.80 ($57.57).

Shares of LON RIO opened at GBX 4,284.50 ($55.98) on Monday. Rio Tinto has a one year low of GBX 3,489 ($45.59) and a one year high of GBX 5,039 ($65.84). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.97, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 4,128.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 4,426.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.37.

In other news, insider Jean-Sébastien Jacques sold 7 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,007 ($52.36), for a total value of £280.49 ($366.51).

About Rio Tinto

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminium, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminium smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

