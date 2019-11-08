Riverview Financial Co. (NASDAQ:RIVE) Director Albert J. Evans Acquires 2,000 Shares

Riverview Financial Co. (NASDAQ:RIVE) Director Albert J. Evans purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.74 per share, for a total transaction of $23,480.00.

Shares of NASDAQ RIVE opened at $11.54 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $107.63 million, a P/E ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 0.73. Riverview Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $9.90 and a 52-week high of $13.45.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Riverview Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Riverview Financial by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Riverview Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $400,000. Cutler Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Riverview Financial by 1.6% during the second quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 60,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Riverview Financial by 16.2% during the second quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC now owns 63,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 8,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Southside Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Riverview Financial by 1.8% during the second quarter. Southside Capital LLC now owns 68,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter. 19.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Riverview Financial

Riverview Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Riverview Bank that provides various consumer and commercial banking products and services to individuals, municipalities, small to medium sized businesses, and nonprofit entities in the United States. It accepts money market, NOW, savings, individual retirement, and investment accounts; demand and time deposits, certificates of deposit, and noninterest bearing deposits; and provides remote deposit capture, automatic clearing house transaction, cash management, automated teller machine, point of sale transaction, night depository, direct deposit, and official check services, as well as safe deposit boxes.

