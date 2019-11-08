Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Shares Sold by BB&T Corp

BB&T Corp lowered its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 456 shares during the quarter. BB&T Corp’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $1,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the second quarter valued at about $61,000. Evercore Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $237,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 241.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 47,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,786,000 after purchasing an additional 33,603 shares during the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 3,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cabot Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 50,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,213,000 after purchasing an additional 10,159 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

ROK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Gordon Haskett lowered Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $145.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Rockwell Automation from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Rockwell Automation from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $159.00 price target on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Rockwell Automation has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.36.

Shares of NYSE ROK opened at $178.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $167.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.27. The company has a market cap of $21.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.41. Rockwell Automation has a 12 month low of $141.46 and a 12 month high of $191.48.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be given a $1.02 dividend. This is an increase from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is currently 47.84%.

In other news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 7,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.67, for a total transaction of $1,311,591.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,995 shares in the company, valued at $8,443,591.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.07, for a total value of $304,419.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 41,395 shares in the company, valued at $7,412,602.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

