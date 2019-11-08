Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Rockwell Medical Technologies, Inc. manufactures hemodialysis concentrates and dialysis kits, and sells, distributes and delivers such concentrates and dialysis kits, as well as other ancillary hemodialysis products, to hemodialysis providers in the United States. Hemodialysis is a process which is able to duplicate kidney function in patients whose kidneys have failed to function properly. “

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Rockwell Medical in a report on Monday, October 28th. ValuEngine upgraded Rockwell Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.06.

Shares of RMTI opened at $1.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.17 and a beta of 1.45. Rockwell Medical has a 1 year low of $1.92 and a 1 year high of $6.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 2.99.

Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.02). Rockwell Medical had a negative return on equity of 143.68% and a negative net margin of 52.11%. The firm had revenue of $14.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.42 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Rockwell Medical will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Rockwell Medical by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,659,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,015,000 after buying an additional 403,252 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Rockwell Medical by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,853,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,589,000 after buying an additional 605,032 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Rockwell Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,515,000. Luminus Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rockwell Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,273,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in Rockwell Medical by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 343,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 21,685 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.81% of the company’s stock.

About Rockwell Medical

Rockwell Medical, Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company that targets end-stage renal disease and chronic kidney disease with therapies and products for the treatment of iron deficiency and hemodialysis. The company offers Triferic, an iron therapy that replaces iron and maintains hemoglobin in dialysis patients without increasing iron stores; and Calcitriol, an active vitamin D injection for the management of hypocalcemia in patients undergoing chronic hemodialysis.

