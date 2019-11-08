Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) Stock Position Reduced by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC cut its stake in shares of Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 5.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 639 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $3,770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Roper Technologies by 2.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Mirova grew its position in Roper Technologies by 132,040.5% during the second quarter. Mirova now owns 153,283 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,141,000 after purchasing an additional 153,167 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its position in Roper Technologies by 6.0% during the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 2,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $978,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Roper Technologies by 107.2% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 34,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,321,000 after purchasing an additional 17,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in Roper Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 92.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ROP opened at $340.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.27 billion, a PE ratio of 28.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $343.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $356.72. Roper Technologies Inc has a 12-month low of $245.59 and a 12-month high of $385.51.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 21.58% and a return on equity of 16.46%. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies Inc will post 13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th were paid a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 3rd. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.66%.

In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.04, for a total value of $181,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,080 shares in the company, valued at $3,296,403.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Amy Woods Brinkley sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.54, for a total transaction of $540,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,545,105.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ROP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $291.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $394.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $383.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $373.10.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Application Software; Network Software & Systems; Measurement & Analytical Solutions; and Process Technologies. It offers application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security, toll and traffic systems, radio frequency identification card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

