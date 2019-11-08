Rosenblatt Securities Reaffirms Sell Rating for Intel (NASDAQ:INTC)

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Rosenblatt Securities in a report released on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on INTC. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Intel from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Intel from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Bank of America set a $65.00 price target on shares of Intel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Intel from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.81.

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $58.05 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.76 and a 200-day moving average of $49.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $250.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Intel has a twelve month low of $42.86 and a twelve month high of $59.59.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The chip maker reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.18. Intel had a net margin of 27.46% and a return on equity of 28.28%. The business had revenue of $19.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. Intel’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Intel will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, October 24th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the chip maker to repurchase up to 8.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 8,551 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.06, for a total transaction of $445,165.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,658,568.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Frank D. Yeary sold 2,509 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.34, for a total value of $141,357.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,482 shares of company stock worth $911,044 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Intel by 1,899.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 25,170,134 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,204,894,000 after acquiring an additional 23,911,014 shares during the period. Davis Selected Advisers raised its stake in Intel by 806.0% in the 2nd quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 7,473,706 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $357,766,000 after acquiring an additional 6,648,828 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Intel by 214.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 9,620,463 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $460,532,000 after acquiring an additional 6,564,340 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Intel by 762.8% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,174,969 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $215,136,000 after acquiring an additional 3,691,057 shares during the period. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Intel by 4,885.4% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 2,548,597 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $254,860,000 after acquiring an additional 2,497,476 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

