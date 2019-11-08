Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Price Target to $64.00

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) had its price objective increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $62.00 to $64.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on UBER. Bank of America set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $50.75.

Shares of UBER opened at $27.38 on Tuesday. Uber Technologies has a 1 year low of $25.58 and a 1 year high of $47.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.13.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. Uber Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies will post -7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UBER. Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the second quarter worth $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Regal Wealth Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.32% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and supports proprietary technology applications that enable independent providers of ridesharing, and meal preparation and delivery services to transact with end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Core Platform and Other Bets. Its driver partners provide ridesharing services through a range of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis, as well as based on the number of riders under the UberBLACK, UberX, UberPOOL, Express POOL, and Uber Bus names; and restaurant and delivery partners provide meal preparation and delivery services under the Uber Eats name.

