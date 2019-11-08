Royal Bank of Canada Raises Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) Price Target to $150.00

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) had its price objective raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $146.00 to $150.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.34% from the stock’s current price.

FIS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays set a $147.00 price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $151.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer set a $148.00 price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $143.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.38.

FIS stock opened at $132.35 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.35. The stock has a market cap of $81.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.63. Fidelity National Information Servcs has a 1 year low of $94.53 and a 1 year high of $141.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 3.00.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 12.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Servcs will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Mark L. Heimbouch sold 111,586 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.28, for a total transaction of $14,983,768.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 199,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,744,279.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO James W. Woodall sold 100,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.76, for a total transaction of $13,442,746.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 157,497 shares in the company, valued at $21,066,798.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 321,756 shares of company stock worth $43,162,570 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 18.2% during the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,183,177 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $267,834,000 after purchasing an additional 336,826 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 93.7% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 14,136 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after purchasing an additional 6,837 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 75.2% during the second quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 438,723 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $53,823,000 after purchasing an additional 188,288 shares in the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs during the second quarter valued at about $3,178,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 29.8% during the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,867 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares in the last quarter. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Fidelity National Information Servcs

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

