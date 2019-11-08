Royal Bank of Scotland Group (NYSE:RBS) and PEOPLES BK COMM/SH (NYSE:PBCO) Head to Head Survey

Royal Bank of Scotland Group (NYSE:RBS) and PEOPLES BK COMM/SH (OTCMKTS:PBCO) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Royal Bank of Scotland Group and PEOPLES BK COMM/SH’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Royal Bank of Scotland Group 13.02% 4.37% 0.28% PEOPLES BK COMM/SH 16.68% N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Royal Bank of Scotland Group and PEOPLES BK COMM/SH’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Royal Bank of Scotland Group $20.84 billion 1.61 $2.79 billion $0.48 11.56 PEOPLES BK COMM/SH $20.04 million 2.18 $3.40 million N/A N/A

Royal Bank of Scotland Group has higher revenue and earnings than PEOPLES BK COMM/SH.

Risk and Volatility

Royal Bank of Scotland Group has a beta of 1.17, meaning that its stock price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PEOPLES BK COMM/SH has a beta of 0.51, meaning that its stock price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Royal Bank of Scotland Group and PEOPLES BK COMM/SH, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Royal Bank of Scotland Group 2 7 5 0 2.21 PEOPLES BK COMM/SH 0 0 0 0 N/A

Royal Bank of Scotland Group presently has a consensus price target of $287.00, suggesting a potential upside of 5,071.17%. Given Royal Bank of Scotland Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Royal Bank of Scotland Group is more favorable than PEOPLES BK COMM/SH.

Dividends

Royal Bank of Scotland Group pays an annual dividend of $0.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. PEOPLES BK COMM/SH does not pay a dividend. Royal Bank of Scotland Group pays out 16.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.6% of Royal Bank of Scotland Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.3% of PEOPLES BK COMM/SH shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Royal Bank of Scotland Group beats PEOPLES BK COMM/SH on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Royal Bank of Scotland Group

The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers worldwide. It operates through Personal & Business Banking, Commercial & Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments. The company also offers wealth management, financial planning, investment management, asset finance, and offshore banking; and financing and risk solutions, as well as trading and flow sales services. The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc was founded in 1727 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

About PEOPLES BK COMM/SH

People's Bank of Commerce provides banking services to businesses and individuals primarily in Southern Oregon. It offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's personal loans consist of home equity loans and credit lines; consumer loans and credit lines comprising auto, recreational vehicle, boat, personal line of credit, and savings secured loans; and home lot and construction loans. Its business loan portfolio includes commercial loans comprising commercial real estate, equipment purchase, certificates of deposit and listed stock secured, commercial real estate construction, residential construction loans, and lines of credit; and small business/government loans. In addition, the company provides merchant services, online and mobile banking, bill pay, e-statements, sweep accounts, debit and credit cards, and ATM cards. It operates six full-service branches in Ashland, Central Point, Grants Pass, and Medford, Oregon. People's Bank of Commerce was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Medford, Oregon.

