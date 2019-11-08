Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc (LON:RBS) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc (LON:RBS) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eighteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 267.90 ($3.50).

RBS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 280 ($3.66) price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group in a report on Friday, October 25th. HSBC lowered Royal Bank of Scotland Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from GBX 260 ($3.40) to GBX 210 ($2.74) in a report on Thursday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Royal Bank of Scotland Group from GBX 280 ($3.66) to GBX 260 ($3.40) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 325 ($4.25) price objective (down previously from GBX 360 ($4.70)) on shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Macquarie lowered Royal Bank of Scotland Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from GBX 246 ($3.21) to GBX 201 ($2.63) in a report on Thursday, August 15th.

Shares of RBS opened at GBX 215.70 ($2.82) on Friday. Royal Bank of Scotland Group has a twelve month low of GBX 176.55 ($2.31) and a twelve month high of GBX 274.20 ($3.58). The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 214.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 215.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.17 billion and a PE ratio of 13.07.

In other news, insider Mark Seligman purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 214 ($2.80) per share, with a total value of £21,400 ($27,962.89).

Royal Bank of Scotland Group Company Profile

The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers worldwide. It operates through Personal & Business Banking, Commercial & Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

