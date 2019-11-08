Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. Royal Gold had a net margin of 22.18% and a return on equity of 4.42%. The company had revenue of $118.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NASDAQ:RGLD traded up $4.27 during trading on Thursday, hitting $113.75. 1,306,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 503,244. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.45, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 4.60 and a quick ratio of 4.26. Royal Gold has a 12-month low of $70.16 and a 12-month high of $138.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $122.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.27.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.10%.

RGLD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley downgraded shares of Royal Gold from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $127.10 to $122.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Royal Gold in a research note on Sunday, August 11th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $122.00 price target on shares of Royal Gold in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. CIBC downgraded shares of Royal Gold from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Royal Gold from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.94.

In other news, VP Mark Isto sold 2,173 shares of Royal Gold stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total value of $271,668.46. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 21,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,685,429.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Bruce Christopher Kirchhoff sold 1,417 shares of Royal Gold stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.16, for a total transaction of $180,185.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 48,826 shares in the company, valued at $6,208,714.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 87,603 shares of company stock valued at $11,107,708 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Royal Gold Company Profile

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, cobalt, and molybdenum.

