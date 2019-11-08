RTL Group (EBR:RTL) Given a €55.00 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets set a €55.00 ($63.95) price target on RTL Group (EBR:RTL) in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Warburg Research set a €47.00 ($54.65) price objective on RTL Group and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, September 2nd. Barclays set a €47.50 ($55.23) price objective on RTL Group and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. HSBC set a €50.00 ($58.14) price objective on RTL Group and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Bank of America set a €44.00 ($51.16) target price on shares of RTL Group and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a neutral rating on shares of RTL Group in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €51.33 ($59.68).

Get RTL Group alerts:

RTL Group has a 52 week low of €59.84 ($69.58) and a 52 week high of €76.02 ($88.40).

RTL Group Company Profile

RTL Group SA operates television (TV) channels and radio stations worldwide. It operates in six segments: Mediengruppe RTL Deutschland, Groupe M6, Fremantle, RTL Nederland, RTL Belgium, and Others. The company's TV channels include RTL Television in Germany, M6 in France, RTL 4 in the Netherlands, and RTL-TVI in Belgium.

Recommended Story: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for RTL Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTL Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.