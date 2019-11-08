Ruff (RUFF) Reaches Market Capitalization of $8.04 Million

Ruff (CURRENCY:RUFF) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 8th. Ruff has a market capitalization of $8.04 million and $1.28 million worth of Ruff was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ruff token can currently be purchased for about $0.0082 or 0.00000091 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi, DigiFinex and Gate.io. During the last week, Ruff has traded 4.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ruff Token Profile

Ruff launched on January 12th, 2018. Ruff’s total supply is 1,880,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 980,500,000 tokens. Ruff’s official message board is medium.com/@ruffchain. Ruff’s official website is ruffchain.com. Ruff’s official Twitter account is @Ruff_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ruff is /r/ruffchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ruff

Ruff can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, DigiFinex and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ruff directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ruff should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ruff using one of the exchanges listed above.

