Russell Investments Group Ltd. Boosts Position in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) by 160.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 397,333 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 244,997 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Spirit AeroSystems were worth $32,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,376,020 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $431,748,000 after acquiring an additional 721,914 shares during the period. Scopia Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Scopia Capital Management LP now owns 2,564,326 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $208,659,000 after acquiring an additional 284,043 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,388,071 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $194,317,000 after acquiring an additional 143,225 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,842,436 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $149,919,000 after acquiring an additional 363,725 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,703,347 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $138,550,000 after acquiring an additional 554,842 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a report on Sunday, August 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Spirit AeroSystems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Spirit AeroSystems from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Spirit AeroSystems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $101.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Spirit AeroSystems has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.40.

Shares of NYSE:SPR opened at $87.05 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $81.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.18. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.48 and a 12-month high of $100.34.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The aerospace company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Spirit AeroSystems had a return on equity of 49.21% and a net margin of 8.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. Spirit AeroSystems’s payout ratio is 7.67%.

In other Spirit AeroSystems news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of Spirit AeroSystems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.58, for a total value of $39,790.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Spirit AeroSystems Company Profile

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies commercial aero structures in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and related spares, as well as maintenance, repairs, and overhaul (MRO) services.

