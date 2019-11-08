Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 229,268 Shares of Life Storage Inc (NYSE:LSI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Life Storage Inc (NYSE:LSI) by 220.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 333,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 229,268 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Life Storage were worth $35,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Life Storage by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 78,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 70,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,661,000 after buying an additional 11,820 shares during the period. Tyers Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 10,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,004,000 after buying an additional 1,596 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 16,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,750,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 165,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,725,000 after buying an additional 3,124 shares during the period. 91.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on LSI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Life Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Life Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $113.00 to $122.00 in a report on Friday, October 11th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Life Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $106.00 to $114.00 in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Life Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $101.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.00.

NYSE LSI opened at $108.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.31. Life Storage Inc has a 12-month low of $89.54 and a 12-month high of $112.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $106.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.78.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.60). The business had revenue of $145.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.77 million. Life Storage had a net margin of 54.38% and a return on equity of 14.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Life Storage Inc will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 11th. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.60%.

In other news, COO Edward F. Killeen sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.06, for a total value of $157,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 26,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,836,409.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Andrew J. Gregoire sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.04, for a total transaction of $315,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 52,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,485,608.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 750 storage facilities in 28 states and Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

