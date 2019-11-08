Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 38,325 Shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its position in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) by 16.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 200,415 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 38,325 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Insulet were worth $32,932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brinker Capital Inc. increased its stake in Insulet by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 5,230 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $863,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY increased its stake in Insulet by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 3,112 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in Insulet by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,577 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Cortina Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Insulet by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cortina Asset Management LLC now owns 2,447 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC increased its stake in Insulet by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 8,352 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,375,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, CEO Shacey Petrovic sold 689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.69, for a total transaction of $100,380.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 94,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,769,161.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael P. Spears sold 4,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.12, for a total value of $606,836.36. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,306,111.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,491 shares of company stock valued at $806,124. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ PODD opened at $164.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,297.40 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a current ratio of 4.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $154.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.33. Insulet Co. has a fifty-two week low of $70.80 and a fifty-two week high of $168.98.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). Insulet had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 7.85%. The company had revenue of $192.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Insulet Co. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

PODD has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Insulet from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Insulet from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Guggenheim downgraded Insulet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Insulet in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $163.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Insulet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.71.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company offers Omnipod System, which consists of self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device (the pod) that delivers insulin into the body; and Personal Diabetes Manager, a handheld wireless device, which programs the Pod.

