SafeCoin Price Down 19.8% Over Last Week (SAFE)

SafeCoin (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 8th. SafeCoin has a market cap of $908,732.00 and approximately $40.00 worth of SafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SafeCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0328 or 0.00000373 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and Graviex. In the last week, SafeCoin has traded down 19.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00042006 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.86 or 0.00782475 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.32 or 0.00219487 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00005473 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.92 or 0.00089987 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002547 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003411 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC.

About SafeCoin

SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Zhash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 28th, 2018. SafeCoin’s total supply is 29,739,167 coins and its circulating supply is 27,735,063 coins. The Reddit community for SafeCoin is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for SafeCoin is www.safecoin.org. SafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SafeCoin Coin Trading

SafeCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SafeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

