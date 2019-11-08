SAFRAN/ADR (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Credit Suisse Group

SAFRAN/ADR (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) was upgraded by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on SAFRY. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SAFRAN/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of SAFRAN/ADR from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of SAFRAN/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. SAFRAN/ADR presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get SAFRAN/ADR alerts:

Shares of SAFRAN/ADR stock opened at $40.11 on Wednesday. SAFRAN/ADR has a one year low of $28.47 and a one year high of $40.61. The company has a market cap of $69.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.93 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.61.

SAFRAN/ADR Company Profile

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, and tactical missiles and drones.

Featured Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for SAFRAN/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAFRAN/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.