Sandy Spring Bank Cuts Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Sandy Spring Bank cut its position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,095 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in General Motors were worth $79,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GM. Boothe Investment Group Inc. raised its position in General Motors by 8.6% in the second quarter. Boothe Investment Group Inc. now owns 14,275 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares during the period. South Texas Money Management Ltd. raised its position in General Motors by 1.8% in the second quarter. South Texas Money Management Ltd. now owns 605,280 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $23,321,000 after acquiring an additional 10,982 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in General Motors by 18.1% in the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 212,996 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $8,207,000 after acquiring an additional 32,583 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in General Motors by 24.1% in the second quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,228 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $963,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its position in General Motors by 1.3% in the second quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 2,638,958 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $101,679,000 after acquiring an additional 33,981 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Matthew Tsien sold 16,933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total value of $668,853.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $732,053.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GM opened at $38.49 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.57 and its 200-day moving average is $37.52. General Motors has a 12-month low of $31.46 and a 12-month high of $41.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $54.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.40.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.54. General Motors had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 19.78%. The company had revenue of $35.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that General Motors will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.24%.

GM has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI set a $50.00 price objective on shares of General Motors and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of General Motors from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Nomura set a $38.00 price objective on shares of General Motors and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of General Motors to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.00.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, GM Cruise, and GM Financial. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

