Sandy Spring Bank Takes $48,000 Position in Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM)

Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 833 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 190,054 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,954,000 after acquiring an additional 38,071 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Maxim Integrated Products by 18.9% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,052 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,898,000 after buying an additional 7,956 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Maxim Integrated Products by 35.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 624,977 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,192,000 after buying an additional 163,445 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Maxim Integrated Products by 0.3% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,170,886 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $67,806,000 after buying an additional 3,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in Maxim Integrated Products by 3.6% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 129,524 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,501,000 after buying an additional 4,547 shares during the last quarter. 92.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MXIM stock opened at $59.60 on Friday. Maxim Integrated Products Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.64 and a 1-year high of $65.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.96 and its 200 day moving average is $57.52. The company has a market cap of $16.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.53, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 7.08 and a quick ratio of 6.39.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. Maxim Integrated Products had a return on equity of 34.55% and a net margin of 34.87%. The company had revenue of $553.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $530.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Maxim Integrated Products Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 26th. Maxim Integrated Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.01%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup set a $62.00 price target on Maxim Integrated Products and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Bank of America raised their price target on Maxim Integrated Products from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Maxim Integrated Products from $61.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Maxim Integrated Products from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on Maxim Integrated Products in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.08.

In other Maxim Integrated Products news, VP Bruce E. Kiddoo sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.21, for a total value of $572,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.72, for a total value of $136,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 123,468 shares of company stock valued at $7,146,585. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, the rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides a range of high-frequency process technologies and capabilities for use in custom designs.

