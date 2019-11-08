Sawgrass Asset Management LLC Has $70.99 Million Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 53.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 316,969 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 369,793 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 5.5% of Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $70,991,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apple by 17.9% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 8,318 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares during the period. Avondale Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Apple by 25.4% in the second quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 316 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 2,245.0% in the second quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 469 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apple by 64.2% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 565 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, Belvedere Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the second quarter valued at approximately $119,000. 58.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $259.43 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $234.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $209.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,144.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.82, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.25. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $142.00 and a one year high of $260.35.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The iPhone maker reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $64.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.86 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 53.82% and a net margin of 21.24%. Apple’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.91 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 13.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.90%.

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.69, for a total transaction of $3,529,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,150,783 shares in the company, valued at $232,101,423.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 12,459 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.04, for a total value of $2,915,904.36. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 57,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,531,958.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 465,658 shares of company stock valued at $100,549,205 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective (up from $250.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Rosenblatt Securities set a $150.00 price objective on Apple and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Apple from $289.00 to $296.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $265.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $285.00 price objective on Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $239.51.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

