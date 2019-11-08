Schaeffler (FRA:SHA) Given a €10.50 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts

Schaeffler (FRA:SHA) received a €10.50 ($12.21) price target from investment analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential upside of 9.49% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on SHA. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a price objective on shares of Schaeffler in a research note on Monday. Nord/LB set a €6.50 ($7.56) price objective on shares of Schaeffler and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Pareto Securities set a €8.40 ($9.77) price objective on shares of Schaeffler and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €7.30 ($8.49) price objective on shares of Schaeffler and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €9.00 ($10.47) price objective on shares of Schaeffler and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Schaeffler currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €8.38 ($9.75).

SHA stock opened at €9.59 ($11.15) on Wednesday. Schaeffler has a one year low of €11.30 ($13.14) and a one year high of €16.74 ($19.47). The firm has a 50-day moving average of €7.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of €6.93.

About Schaeffler

Schaeffler AG manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial industries in Germany and internationally. Its Automotive segment offers components and systems for engines, such as rolling bearing solutions, products for belt and chain drives, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; transmissions, including torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components; and chassis components comprising wheel bearings, bearing solutions, steering components, electromechanical actuators for roll stabilizers, and power-assisted steering systems.

