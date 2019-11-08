Scorum Coins (SCR) Market Cap Hits $155,180.00

Scorum Coins (CURRENCY:SCR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 8th. Scorum Coins has a market cap of $155,180.00 and $17,768.00 worth of Scorum Coins was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Scorum Coins has traded up 6.7% against the dollar. One Scorum Coins coin can now be bought for about $0.0053 or 0.00000059 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including OpenLedger DEX and Hotbit.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003098 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011072 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.13 or 0.00222546 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $128.07 or 0.01415657 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000815 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00029676 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.85 or 0.00119923 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Scorum Coins Coin Profile

Scorum Coins’ total supply is 29,265,075 coins. Scorum Coins’ official Twitter account is @SCORUM_en. The official website for Scorum Coins is scorum.com. The Reddit community for Scorum Coins is /r/scorum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Scorum Coins Coin Trading

Scorum Coins can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OpenLedger DEX and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scorum Coins directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Scorum Coins should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Scorum Coins using one of the exchanges listed above.

