Scott’s Liquid Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLGD) Insider Iszo Capital Lp Sells 500,000 Shares

Scott’s Liquid Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLGD) insider Iszo Capital Lp sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.25, for a total transaction of $625,000.00.

SLGD opened at $1.15 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.44. Scott’s Liquid Gold Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.93 and a twelve month high of $3.30.

Scott’s Liquid Gold (OTCMKTS:SLGD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.38 million for the quarter.

Scott’s Liquid Gold Company Profile

Scott's Liquid Gold-Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells household products, and skin and hair care products in the United States and internationally. Its household products include Scott's Liquid Gold wood care and floor restore products, as well as Dust 'N Go wipes.

