Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (NYSE:SMG) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$1.31 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (NYSE:SMG) will report earnings per share of ($1.31) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Scotts Miracle-Gro’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($1.29) and the lowest is ($1.32). Scotts Miracle-Gro posted earnings of ($1.39) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Scotts Miracle-Gro will report full-year earnings of $4.91 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.75 to $5.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $5.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.32 to $5.65. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Scotts Miracle-Gro.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.04). Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 51.15% and a net margin of 12.02%. The firm had revenue of $497.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $451.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.75) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SMG. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro to $120.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine cut shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Scotts Miracle-Gro currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.42.

Scotts Miracle-Gro stock opened at $101.96 on Friday. Scotts Miracle-Gro has a fifty-two week low of $57.96 and a fifty-two week high of $114.63. The stock has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of 27.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.45.

In other Scotts Miracle-Gro news, Director Thomas N. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.91, for a total value of $690,148.97. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,811 shares in the company, valued at $2,105,139.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nancy G. Mistretta sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.98, for a total transaction of $269,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,454 shares in the company, valued at $1,992,662.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 30.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $20,209,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 615.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 223,633 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,029,000 after buying an additional 192,368 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $18,124,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $16,100,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,943,112 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $388,396,000 after buying an additional 121,764 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.52% of the company’s stock.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

