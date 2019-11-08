Scry.info (DDD) Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.61 Million

Scry.info (CURRENCY:DDD) traded down 9.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 8th. One Scry.info token can currently be bought for about $0.0082 or 0.00000091 BTC on exchanges including Gate.io and LBank. During the last seven days, Scry.info has traded 16.7% lower against the dollar. Scry.info has a total market cap of $3.61 million and $367,515.00 worth of Scry.info was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Scry.info alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003098 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011072 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.13 or 0.00222546 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $128.07 or 0.01415657 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000815 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00029676 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.85 or 0.00119923 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Scry.info Profile

Scry.info’s genesis date was January 14th, 2018. Scry.info’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 440,057,074 tokens. Scry.info’s official Twitter account is @scryscry8. Scry.info’s official message board is medium.com/@scryscry8. The official website for Scry.info is home.scry.info.

Scry.info Token Trading

Scry.info can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io and LBank. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scry.info directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Scry.info should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Scry.info using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Scry.info Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Scry.info and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.