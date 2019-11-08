Semafo (TSE:SMF) Given Market Perform Rating at Raymond James

Semafo (TSE:SMF)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating restated by research analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$6.50 target price on the mining company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 95.78% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SMF. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Semafo from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$7.50 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Semafo from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a report on Monday, July 15th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Semafo from C$5.80 to C$6.30 in a report on Friday, August 16th. Desjardins lowered shares of Semafo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Sprott Securities upgraded shares of Semafo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$4.80 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Semafo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$6.21.

Semafo stock opened at C$3.32 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$4.26 and a 200-day moving average of C$4.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.67. Semafo has a 1-year low of C$2.23 and a 1-year high of C$5.75.

Semafo (TSE:SMF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The mining company reported C$0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$180.57 million for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Semafo will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Semafo Company Profile

SEMAFO Inc, a mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of gold properties in West Africa. The company operates the Mana Mine in Burkina Faso, which includes the Siou deposit. It also holds a 90% interest in the Boungou project. The company was formerly known as West Africa Mining Exploration Corporation Inc and changed its name to SEMAFO Inc in May 1997.

