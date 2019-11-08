Shaftesbury’s (SHB) Neutral Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

UBS Group reissued their neutral rating on shares of Shaftesbury (LON:SHB) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Shaftesbury from GBX 900 ($11.76) to GBX 750 ($9.80) and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 2nd. Liberum Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of Shaftesbury in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a sell rating on shares of Shaftesbury in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a hold rating on shares of Shaftesbury in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 864.33 ($11.29).

Shares of SHB stock opened at GBX 917.18 ($11.98) on Tuesday. Shaftesbury has a 12 month low of GBX 734 ($9.59) and a 12 month high of GBX 992.50 ($12.97). The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion and a PE ratio of 31.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 921.69 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 849.82.

About Shaftesbury

Shaftesbury is a Real Estate Investment Trust which owns a portfolio extending to 15 acres in the heart of London's West End. Shaftesbury focuses on retail, restaurants and leisure in highly popular, sought-after and prosperous locations mainly concentrated in Carnaby, Seven Dials and Chinatown but also include substantial ownership in East and West Covent Garden, Soho and Fitzrovia.

