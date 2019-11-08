Shield Therapeutics (LON:STX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their buy rating on shares of Shield Therapeutics (LON:STX) in a research report released on Monday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on STX. FinnCap reaffirmed a corporate rating on shares of Shield Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.61) target price on shares of Shield Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Shares of STX opened at GBX 182.45 ($2.38) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 4.57 and a current ratio of 4.79. The stock has a market cap of $213.81 million and a PE ratio of 50.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 183.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 139.77. Shield Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of GBX 30 ($0.39) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 202 ($2.64).

Shield Therapeutics Company Profile

Shield Therapeutics plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, in the development and commercialization of hospital-focused pharmaceuticals to treat unmet medical needs. Its lead product is Feraccru, a novel therapy for the treatment of iron deficiency anemia in patients with inflammatory bowel disease.

