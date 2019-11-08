SHIN ETSU CHEM/ADR (OTCMKTS:SHECY) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Sell”

SHIN ETSU CHEM/ADR (OTCMKTS:SHECY) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SHIN ETSU CHEM/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th.

Get SHIN ETSU CHEM/ADR alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS SHECY opened at $28.28 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.50. SHIN ETSU CHEM/ADR has a 52-week low of $18.18 and a 52-week high of $28.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.35 and a beta of 1.37.

About SHIN ETSU CHEM/ADR

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells polyvinyl chloride (PVC), semiconductor devices, silicones, and rare earth magnets worldwide. The company operates through PVC/Chlor-Alkali; Semiconductor Silicon; Silicones; Electronics and Functional Materials; Specialty Chemicals; and Processing, Trading & Specialized Services segments.

Featured Article: What is a Derivative?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for SHIN ETSU CHEM/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SHIN ETSU CHEM/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.