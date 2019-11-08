Shore Bancshares, Inc. Declares Dividend of $0.12 (NASDAQ:SHBI)

Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI) announced a dividend on Wednesday, November 6th, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Saturday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the bank on Friday, November 29th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th.

Shares of SHBI opened at $16.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $207.79 million, a PE ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.77. Shore Bancshares has a 1-year low of $12.95 and a 1-year high of $17.00.

Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $15.21 million during the quarter. Shore Bancshares had a net margin of 29.00% and a return on equity of 13.01%.

Shore Bancshares Company Profile

Shore Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Shore United Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations. It offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts; and regular and IRA certificates of deposit, as well as CDARS programs and cash management services.

