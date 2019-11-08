Shotspotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) PT Lowered to $35.00

Shotspotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) had its price objective reduced by JMP Securities from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a market outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SSTI. William Blair reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Shotspotter in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Imperial Capital lowered their target price on Shotspotter from $48.00 to $38.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 18th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Shotspotter from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Northland Securities reissued a hold rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Shotspotter in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Shotspotter from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $43.64.

Shares of SSTI stock opened at $19.67 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $244.92 million, a P/E ratio of -75.65 and a beta of 2.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.29. Shotspotter has a fifty-two week low of $18.44 and a fifty-two week high of $58.61.

Shotspotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $10.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.43 million. Shotspotter had a negative return on equity of 4.86% and a negative net margin of 2.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Shotspotter will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

In other Shotspotter news, VP Joseph O. Hawkins sold 1,911 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.01, for a total value of $55,438.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SSTI. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Shotspotter by 22,700.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Shotspotter by 6,426.3% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Shotspotter during the first quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Shotspotter by 40.7% during the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 3,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shotspotter during the second quarter valued at approximately $392,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shotspotter Company Profile

ShotSpotter, Inc provides precision-policing and security solutions for law enforcement and security personnel in the United States and South Africa. Its solutions include ShotSpotter Flex, a public safety solution, which serves cities and municipalities to identify, locate, and deter gun violence by incorporating a real-time gunshot detection system into their policing systems; and ShotSpotter Missions, a cloud-based patrol management solution to help police departments plan patrol missions and tactics for crime deterrence.

