Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) Given a €35.80 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €35.80 ($41.63) price objective on Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on SHL. HSBC set a €41.00 ($47.67) price objective on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €36.00 ($41.86) price objective on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. Goldman Sachs Group set a €35.00 ($40.70) price objective on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. Nord/LB set a €36.00 ($41.86) price objective on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, UBS Group set a €37.00 ($43.02) target price on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €38.92 ($45.26).

Get Siemens Healthineers alerts:

SHL opened at €42.50 ($49.42) on Tuesday. Siemens Healthineers has a twelve month low of €33.05 ($38.42) and a twelve month high of €43.48 ($50.55). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €36.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of €36.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.74.

Siemens Healthineers Company Profile

Siemens Healthineers AG develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, advanced therapies, and diagnostic products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. It operates in three operating segments: Imaging, Advanced Therapies, and Diagnostics. The Imaging segment provides diagnostic imaging and ultrasound systems and solutions.

Featured Article: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Healthineers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens Healthineers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.