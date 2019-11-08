Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) Issues FY19 Earnings Guidance

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) updated its FY19 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.00-0.03 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.32. The company issued revenue guidance of $708-712 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $753.64 million.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SWIR. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Sierra Wireless from $13.50 to $11.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities reduced their price target on Sierra Wireless from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on Sierra Wireless from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded Sierra Wireless from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Sierra Wireless from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.50.

SWIR opened at $8.78 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.73. The company has a market capitalization of $408.30 million, a P/E ratio of 67.54 and a beta of 2.00. Sierra Wireless has a 52 week low of $8.43 and a 52 week high of $19.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.08). Sierra Wireless had a negative return on equity of 2.09% and a negative net margin of 8.57%. The firm had revenue of $174.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cellular wireless devices, and provide services in the wireless communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) Solutions segment offers embedded cellular modules, short range wireless modules, global navigation satellite system modules, software, and tools to integrate wireless connectivity into various products and solutions for OEM customers, including the embedded wireless modules product portfolio; cloud-based remote device and data management solutions; and Legato, an open source Linux-based platform.

