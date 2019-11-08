Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.08), Briefing.com reports. Sierra Wireless had a negative net margin of 5.75% and a positive return on equity of 0.02%. The firm had revenue of $174.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sierra Wireless updated its FY19 guidance to $0.00-0.03 EPS.

NASDAQ:SWIR traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $8.78. 832,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 239,964. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.82 and its 200-day moving average is $11.73. The firm has a market cap of $425.32 million, a PE ratio of 67.54 and a beta of 2.00. Sierra Wireless has a twelve month low of $8.43 and a twelve month high of $19.78.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SWIR shares. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Sierra Wireless from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Sierra Wireless from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sierra Wireless from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James cut shares of Sierra Wireless from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Sierra Wireless from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.50.

About Sierra Wireless

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cellular wireless devices, and provide services in the wireless communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) Solutions segment offers embedded cellular modules, short range wireless modules, global navigation satellite system modules, software, and tools to integrate wireless connectivity into various products and solutions for OEM customers, including the embedded wireless modules product portfolio; cloud-based remote device and data management solutions; and Legato, an open source Linux-based platform.

