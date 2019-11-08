Sigma Planning Corp Decreases Stake in Canopy Growth Corp (NYSE:CGC)

Sigma Planning Corp cut its holdings in Canopy Growth Corp (NYSE:CGC) by 16.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,320 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock after selling 7,741 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Canopy Growth were worth $879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hudock Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 42.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 1,982 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp. increased its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 18.6% in the third quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 22,757 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 3,575 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 3.2% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 327,921 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock worth $7,519,000 after purchasing an additional 10,094 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 1.0% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 185,077 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock worth $4,240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793 shares during the period. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 99.0% in the third quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,633 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CGC opened at $19.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 10.37, a quick ratio of 9.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.54. The company has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.00 and a beta of 3.71. Canopy Growth Corp has a 1-year low of $17.89 and a 1-year high of $52.74.

Canopy Growth (NYSE:CGC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The marijuana producer reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $67.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.97 million. Canopy Growth had a negative return on equity of 13.01% and a negative net margin of 647.47%. On average, analysts predict that Canopy Growth Corp will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CGC. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Canopy Growth in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on Canopy Growth in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. MKM Partners downgraded Canopy Growth to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. TheStreet downgraded Canopy Growth from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price (down from $50.00) on shares of Canopy Growth in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.21.

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

