Sigma Planning Corp Purchases 6,760 Shares of HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP)

Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) by 35.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,760 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in HCP were worth $923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HCP. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of HCP by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 53,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,901,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HCP by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HCP by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HCP by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 25,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $892,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in shares of HCP by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 16,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. 95.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HCP. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of HCP from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of HCP from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of HCP from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of HCP from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of HCP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. HCP currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.78.

Shares of HCP stock opened at $34.53 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. HCP, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.58 and a twelve month high of $37.93.

HCP (NYSE:HCP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.52). The firm had revenue of $538.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.65 million. HCP had a net margin of 43.66% and a return on equity of 12.78%. HCP’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that HCP, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st. HCP’s payout ratio is presently 81.32%.

In other news, COO Thomas Klaritch sold 35,014 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total value of $1,261,204.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 230,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,303,654.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HCP, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. HCP owns a large-scale portfolio primarily diversified across life science, medical office and senior housing. Recognized as a global leader in sustainability, HCP has been a publicly-traded company since 1985 and was the first healthcare REIT selected to the S&P 500 index.

