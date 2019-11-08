Slack (NYSE:WORK) CFO Allen Shim Sells 28,321 Shares

Slack (NYSE:WORK) CFO Allen Shim sold 28,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total transaction of $587,660.75.

Allen Shim also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 7th, Allen Shim sold 20,000 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.44, for a total transaction of $28,800.00.

On Tuesday, October 1st, Allen Shim sold 3,905 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.98, for a total transaction of $89,736.90.

On Wednesday, September 4th, Allen Shim sold 9,375 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.81, for a total transaction of $270,093.75.

On Monday, August 12th, Allen Shim sold 31,795 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.65, for a total transaction of $974,516.75.

NYSE:WORK opened at $20.34 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.05. Slack has a 52 week low of $19.83 and a 52 week high of $42.00.

Slack (NYSE:WORK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.03) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $144.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.60 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Slack will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Slack in a research report on Thursday. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Slack to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Slack from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, October 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Slack in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Finally, MKM Partners reduced their target price on shares of Slack from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Slack currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.22.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new position in Slack during the second quarter worth $38,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Slack during the second quarter valued at about $1,083,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Slack during the second quarter valued at about $1,358,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Slack during the second quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in Slack during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. 19.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Slack

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

