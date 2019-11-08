Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) Stake Lessened by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its stake in Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,317 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 11,166 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Smith & Nephew were worth $1,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Smith & Nephew by 0.7% during the second quarter. Strategic Global Advisors LLC now owns 34,482 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,501,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank boosted its holdings in Smith & Nephew by 27.6% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 1,063 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA boosted its holdings in Smith & Nephew by 1.0% during the second quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 26,029 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,133,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Smith & Nephew by 82.4% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 664 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Smith & Nephew by 1.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,680 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $856,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SNN opened at $42.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.14, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.23. Smith & Nephew plc has a 1-year low of $35.39 and a 1-year high of $48.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 2.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.41.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 30th. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th were issued a dividend of $0.288 per share. This represents a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 3rd. Smith & Nephew’s payout ratio is 27.72%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SNN shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Smith & Nephew from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Smith & Nephew from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Smith & Nephew from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.50.

About Smith & Nephew

Smith & Nephew plc develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers sports medicine joint repair products for surgeons, including an array of instruments, technologies, and implants necessary to perform minimally invasive surgery of the joints, such as the repair of soft tissue injuries and degenerative conditions of the knee, hip, and shoulder.

