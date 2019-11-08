Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Stake Reduced by BB&T Corp

BB&T Corp reduced its stake in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 11.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,491 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,353 shares during the quarter. BB&T Corp’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $1,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cardinal Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 7,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in Snap-on by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of Snap-on by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Albert D Mason Inc. increased its stake in shares of Snap-on by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 10,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, D.B. Root & Company LLC increased its stake in shares of Snap-on by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 3,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period.

Get Snap-on alerts:

NYSE SNA opened at $166.97 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $159.21 and a 200-day moving average of $158.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.24. Snap-on Incorporated has a 52 week low of $135.29 and a 52 week high of $174.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.37.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.02. Snap-on had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 18.72%. The business had revenue of $901.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $909.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.88 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Snap-on Incorporated will post 12.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 19,675 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.46, for a total transaction of $3,058,675.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Iain Boyd sold 777 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $128,205.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SNA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Snap-on from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $166.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. ValuEngine cut Snap-on from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 19th. Oppenheimer set a $180.00 target price on Snap-on and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Snap-on currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.60.

About Snap-on

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial and Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, and Repair Systems & Information Group segments. The company offers hand tools, including wrenches, sockets, ratchet wrenches, pliers, screwdrivers, punches and chisels, saws and cutting tools, pruning tools, torque measuring instruments, and other products; power tools, such as cordless, pneumatic, hydraulic, and corded tools; and tool storage products comprising tool chests, roll cabinets, and other products.

Featured Article: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA).

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.