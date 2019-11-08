Solaredge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Downgraded by ValuEngine

Solaredge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SEDG. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Solaredge Technologies from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Solaredge Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Solaredge Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Solaredge Technologies from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Cowen set a $85.00 price target on shares of Solaredge Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:SEDG opened at $79.90 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.28. Solaredge Technologies has a one year low of $32.42 and a one year high of $96.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.70, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.05.

Solaredge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.22. Solaredge Technologies had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 17.81%. The business had revenue of $410.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $402.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 73.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Solaredge Technologies will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Doron Inbar sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.80, for a total transaction of $1,736,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,712 shares in the company, valued at $3,967,801.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Zvi Lando sold 28,604 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.93, for a total transaction of $2,343,525.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 84,375 shares in the company, valued at $6,912,843.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 270,203 shares of company stock worth $22,538,997. Company insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Solaredge Technologies during the second quarter worth about $31,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Solaredge Technologies during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Solaredge Technologies during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its position in Solaredge Technologies by 376.7% during the third quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 410 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Solaredge Technologies during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 81.44% of the company’s stock.

About Solaredge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. Its SolarEdge system consists of power optimizers, inverters, communication and smart energy management solutions, and a cloud based monitoring platform.

