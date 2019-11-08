Solitron Devices, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SODI) CEO Acquires $12,474.00 in Stock

Solitron Devices, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SODI) CEO Howard Timothy Eriksen purchased 5,400 shares of Solitron Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.31 per share, for a total transaction of $12,474.00.

Howard Timothy Eriksen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 24th, Howard Timothy Eriksen purchased 6,800 shares of Solitron Devices stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.00 per share, for a total transaction of $13,600.00.

On Tuesday, August 13th, Howard Timothy Eriksen bought 2,572 shares of Solitron Devices stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.10 per share, for a total transaction of $5,401.20.

On Friday, August 9th, Howard Timothy Eriksen bought 3,224 shares of Solitron Devices stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.10 per share, for a total transaction of $6,770.40.

OTCMKTS SODI opened at $2.31 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.89. Solitron Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $1.30 and a one year high of $2.70.

About Solitron Devices

Solitron Devices, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets solid-state semiconductor components and related devices primarily for the military and aerospace markets. The company offers various bipolar and metal oxide semiconductor (MOS) power transistors, power and control hybrids, junction and power MOS field effect transistors, field effect transistors, and other related products.

