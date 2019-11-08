Southern Banc (OTCMKTS:SRNN) Shares Down 2.4%

Southern Banc Company Inc (OTCMKTS:SRNN) fell 2.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $8.01 and last traded at $8.10, 3,046 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 1,249% from the average session volume of 226 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.30.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.44. The company has a market capitalization of $6.53 million, a PE ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Southern Banc (OTCMKTS:SRNN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 26th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Southern Banc had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 4.11%. The company had revenue of $1.14 million during the quarter.

Southern Banc Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SRNN)

The Southern Banc Company, Inc operates as the holding company for The Southern Bank Company that provides various banking products and services in Alabama. Its personal banking products include checking accounts, home mortgage loans, home equity loans, auto loans, and personal loans. The company's business banking products comprise business checking accounts, cash flow management, real estate lending, and equipment financing.

