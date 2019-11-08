Spark Power Group (TSE:SPG) Stock Price Up 15.2%

Spark Power Group Inc. (TSE:SPG) shares rose 15.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$1.14 and last traded at C$1.14, approximately 140,670 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 848% from the average daily volume of 14,837 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.99.

SPG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cormark cut their price objective on Spark Power Group from C$3.00 to C$2.25 in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Canaccord Genuity lowered Spark Power Group from a “buy” rating to a “speculative buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from C$3.00 to C$2.25 in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$2.15 price objective on shares of Spark Power Group in a report on Tuesday.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 356.78, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.19 million and a P/E ratio of -2.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.03.

Spark Power Group (TSE:SPG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$44.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$39.80 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Spark Power Group Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Spark Power Group (TSE:SPG)

Spark Power Group Inc provides electrical power services and solutions primarily in North America. The company operates through three divisions: Technical Services; Power Equipment; and Power Advisory and Sustainability. The company offers technical services, such as construction, repair, replacement, maintenance, testing, and commissioning of electrical assets.

