SPDR DoubleLine Short Duration Total Return Tactical ETF (BATS:STOT) Trading Down 0%

SPDR DoubleLine Short Duration Total Return Tactical ETF (BATS:STOT) shares traded down 0% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $49.49 and last traded at $49.53, 11,041 shares were traded during trading. The stock had previously closed at $49.55.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.51.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SPDR DoubleLine Short Duration Total Return Tactical ETF stock. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR DoubleLine Short Duration Total Return Tactical ETF (BATS:STOT) by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,186 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,577 shares during the period. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR DoubleLine Short Duration Total Return Tactical ETF were worth $854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

