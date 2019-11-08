Spi Energy (NASDAQ:SPI) versus Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) Critical Analysis

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) and Spi Energy (NASDAQ:SPI) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Power Integrations and Spi Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Power Integrations 1 1 2 0 2.25 Spi Energy 0 1 0 0 2.00

Power Integrations currently has a consensus target price of $89.00, indicating a potential downside of 4.56%. Given Power Integrations’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Power Integrations is more favorable than Spi Energy.

Profitability

This table compares Power Integrations and Spi Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Power Integrations 14.50% 9.64% 8.55% Spi Energy N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

Power Integrations has a beta of 1.25, suggesting that its stock price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Spi Energy has a beta of 4.7, suggesting that its stock price is 370% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

97.0% of Power Integrations shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Spi Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 4.1% of Power Integrations shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Power Integrations and Spi Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Power Integrations $415.95 million 6.58 $69.98 million $2.14 43.57 Spi Energy $125.58 million 0.30 -$12.24 million N/A N/A

Power Integrations has higher revenue and earnings than Spi Energy.

Dividends

Power Integrations pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. Spi Energy does not pay a dividend. Power Integrations pays out 31.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Power Integrations beats Spi Energy on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Power Integrations

Power Integrations, Inc. designs, develops, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company offers a range of alternating current to direct current (DC) power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than 1 watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, and other consumer and industrial applications, as well as light-emitting diode lighting. It also provides high-voltage diodes; and high-voltage gate-driver products under the SCALE and SCALE-2 product-family names. In addition, the company offers motor-driver ICs for use in refrigerator compressors, ceiling fans, air purifiers, pumps, fans and blowers, dishwashers, and laundry machines. It serves communications, computer, consumer, and industrial markets. The company sells its products to original equipment manufacturers and merchant power supply manufacturers through direct staff, as well as through a network of independent sales representatives and distributors. Power Integrations, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

About Spi Energy

SPI Energy Co., Ltd. provides photovoltaic solutions for business, residential, government, and utility customers and investors. It offers engineering, procurement, and construction services to independent power developers and producers, and commercial and industrial companies. The company also develops, owns, and operates solar projects that sell electricity to power companies and other electricity off-takers. As of December 31, 2017, it owned and operated 73.12 megawatts of solar projects. The company operates in China, Greece, the United States, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom, Australia, and Germany. SPI Energy Co., Ltd. is headquartered in Shatin, Hong Kong.

