SPoT Coffee (CVE:SPP) Stock Price Down 5.6%

SPoT Coffee Ltd (CVE:SPP) was down 5.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.09, approximately 17,000 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 46,958 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

The company has a market cap of $12.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.10.

About SPoT Coffee (CVE:SPP)

Spot Coffee (Canada) Ltd. designs, builds, operates, and franchises community-oriented cafés in Canada and the United States. The company's cafes provide meals and in-house roasted gourmet coffee. It operates a total of 26 cafés in development or under construction, which include 6 corporate-owned cafés located in Buffalo, Rochester, Saratoga Springs, and Glens Falls; 6 operating franchise cafés in Orchard Park, Kenmore, Hamburg, Clarence, Williamsville, and Waterfront Village; 5 Express cafés operating under license to Dash's Supermarkets and to Chartwells at the Buffalo State College; and 9 franchise locations being developed and under construction.

